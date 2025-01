Works on the Tororo-Gulu railway promise hope

With the rehabilitation works on the Tororo-Gulu Meter Gauge Railway line at 55 percent, the government is optimistic that once completed, it will unlock business potential in northern Uganda, South Sudan, and the DR Congo. The rehabilitation works involve revamping the northern line stretch from Tororo through Mbale, Kumi, Soroti to Gulu. It has been non-functional for over 13 years.