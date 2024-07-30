Women, widows are the main victims of land grabbing in Acholi

A section of widows and single mothers in the Acholi sub-region say they are being targeted by land grabbers due to their vulnerabilities. The women say some of their in-laws want to evict them from the land that was left behind by their late husbands due to their inability to seek justice in courts of law. Sylvia Aryemo, one of the widows in Amuru district says government should come up with policies that protect them and their children from losing land left behind by their husbands to errant and selfish relatives. Agencies like the Foundation for Justice and Development Initiative are creating awareness in the community on how to prevent such land conflicts.