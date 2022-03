WOMEN’S FOOTBALL: Kampala queens thrash Rines 3-0

Kampala Queens thrashed Rines SS WFC 3-0 at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso. Margret Kunihira Scored twice before Diana Nantongo netted in his own goal to give the visitors a comfortable lead. The league continues today with She Maroons taking on Kawempe Muslim at Luzira prisons at 2PM