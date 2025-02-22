Women leaders support maternal health initiatives

Women in Insurance have launched an annual corporate social responsibility initiative to support Kawempe National Referral Hospital as part of a campaign to create awareness and support efforts to improve maternal and infant health outcomes in Uganda. This was a result of their celebration as they mark five years of empowering women in leadership under their umbrella, WIN (Women in Insurance). The Chief Guest, Third Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama, commended their efforts in uplifting the lives of fellow women in leadership.