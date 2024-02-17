Why some embracing cremation

In Africa, when someone passes away, they are culturally expected to be buried in the ground. However, in other places, for cultural, religious, and various reasons, the deceased are cremated, turning their remains into ashes. While this practice is not originally African, some people are slowly embracing it for financial and environmental reasons. Today, we bring you insights into what it takes to undergo cremation in Uganda. We also caution you that this story involves scenes that some may find disturbing.