Eddie Mutwe hospitalized after court order following charges

A day after he was charged and remanded to Masaka Prison, NUP President's bodyguard, Eddie Sebuwufu, also known as Eddie Mutwe, was taken to the hospital for treatment. This followed a court order by Masaka Magistrate Abdallah Kaiza when he appeared in court yesterday, after a week in military detention. Eddie Mutwe is facing charges of robbery, assault, damage to property, and other offenses. We have more in this report.