Mao criticizes illegal detention and torture of suspects

Justice Minister Norbert Mao has criticized security officials for the continued illegal detention of suspects, torturing them, and later producing them in court without adhering to the legal process. Mao says the latest case of Edward Sebuufu, alias Eddie Mutwe, the head of personal security for NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi, is disturbing. He argues that the court should have declined to hear the case of a suspect who showed signs of torture. Daniel Kibet reports.