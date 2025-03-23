Why Aswa ranch challenges remain a puzzle for Gov’t

Land disputes between the government and residents in Pader and Lamwo districts, centered around the land occupied by the Aswa Ranch, have severely hindered government plans to revive the ranch. The government recently invested in new agricultural equipment, including tractors, heavy-duty planters, disc harrows, disc ploughs, and weed sprayers. However, this machinery remains unused due to ongoing land ownership disputes. Dr. Kenneth Omona, the State Minister for the Northern Region, visited the ranch to assess the situation firsthand. He expressed frustration, noting that the ranch has fallen short of its intended purpose.