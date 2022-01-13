WAR ON ADF: Understanding the wars’ geopolitical context

In the third instalment of his series about the war against the ADF, Raymond Mujuni looks at the infrastructural challenges facing the UPDF in the DRC. UPDF’s foray into the DRC has raised a lot of questions from both the political and intellectual quarters of Uganda. Where the army sees an enemy, analysts see unanswered local pressures and where the army is using bombs and mortars, scholars are recommending talks and better economic policy.