Wakiso NUP councilors reject a two week training

A section of leaders from Wakiso District council has turned down an invitation by the office of the president urging them to attend a two-week leadership training. The Councilors, most of whom subscribe to the National Unity Platform Party, say they are worried about being compromised since they are members of the leading opposition party. They argue that instead, the meeting should have been organized by the Ministry of Local government and not the president's office. The training was scheduled to start today and continue until 14 February at Heritage Hotel in Entebbe.