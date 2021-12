Wakiso NRM leaders warned against encouraging impunity

The deputy Inspector general of government Dr Patricia Achan Okiria says there is a need for a check in the ruling party as some individuals feel untouchable in any corruption scandals. She says in the new era the law will not spare them, Achan was speaking while officiating at the NRM carders induction on policies, leadership, corruption and patriotism in Katabi Wakiso district.