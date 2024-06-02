VP Jessica Alupo in Seoul to represent Uganda at the Korea Africa Summit

Vice President Jessica Alupo is in Seoul, South Korea to represent Uganda at the Korea Africa Summit that opens on Tuesday. Alupo, who was delegated there in the absence of President Museveni, says Uganda is looking forward to cooperating with Korea in the sectors of mineral, industrialization, tourism, and ICT. The Vice President will today hold bilateral talks with South Korea's Prime Minister, Han Duck Soo. The Tuesday meeting is the first ever Korea Africa summit and will be held under the theme: "The Future We Make Together; Shared Growth, Sustainability, and Solidarity." aims to strengthen the relationship between Korea and African countries.