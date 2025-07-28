Backlash over digital number plates amid distribution delays

The transition to digital number plates, intended to enhance vehicle security and safety across the country, has faced significant backlash. Many have raised concerns about the authenticity, effectiveness, and cost of the new plates, as well as potential data protection risks. According to Kamunvi Charles, chairperson of the Car Importers Association, while digital plates are already in circulation, a backlog of unregistered vehicles remains due to delays in distribution. Ronah Nahabwe reports.