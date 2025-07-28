Trade Minister highlights barriers to Ugandan goods’ competitiveness at BUBU show

State Minister for Trade, Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, singled out poor production technologies and insufficient adherence to international standards as some of the key barriers restricting the competitiveness of Ugandan goods. He was speaking on the sidelines of the opening of the Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) trade show for western Uganda in Mbarara over the weekend. The trade show aims to promote locally made products and encourage businesses to embrace global standards for improved export potential. Our western Uganda correspondent Deo Okoodi reports.