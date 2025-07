Okello to Captain Uganda Cranes in final CHAN 2024 squad announcement

Uganda Cranes co-coach Morley Byekwaso announced the final squad for the TotalEnergies CHAN 2024 today. Allan Okello will lead the team as captain for the entire tournament, with Joel Mutakubwa and Rogers Ochaki Torach serving as his assistants. The squad comprises 25 players, including three goalkeepers, eight defenders, seven midfielders, and seven forwards.