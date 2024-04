VP Alupo praises Museveni's industrial hubs

Vice President Jessica Alupo has praised President Museveni for leading the industrial hub initiative, which has facilitated the training of young people to combat unemployment. Alupo made the remarks while officiating at a graduation ceremony of the Teso sub-region Industrial Zonal Hub in Soroti City. Under the initiative, 19 presidential industrial hubs have been established since 2021 to offer a range of hands-on skills to youth across the country.