Vitiligo association urges government awareness | HEALTH FOCUS

Vitiligo is a chronic, long-lasting autoimmune disorder that causes patches of skin to lose pigment or color. This occurs when melanocytes, or skin cells that make pigment, are attacked and destroyed, resulting in the skin turning a milky-white color. People living with vitiligo, under their association, want the government to take up the responsibility to raise awareness about the condition, which would help reduce stigma.