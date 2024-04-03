Visually-impaired student accuses teacher of defiling her

A lecturer at Kyambogo University, Dr. Lawrence Eron, has been given 14 days to defend himself against allegations of defilement. The ultimatum follows an investigation into the accusations by a special committee set up by Kyambogo University's council, which established that Eron had indeed engaged in this crime. Vice Chancellor Prof. Eli Katunguka says that if Eron fails to defend himself, the university will rely on its administrative guidelines to mete out the required punishment. JOYCE NAKATO has details in this report.