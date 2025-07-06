Visionary leaders tip female entrepreneurs

A vibrant gathering of Uganda’s leading women in business, finance, and the creative arts lit up the Kampala Serena Hotel in a night dedicated to progress, purpose, and connection. Under the theme “Purposeful Strides: Scaling Hills in Heels,” the event spotlighted the voices of visionary women who are not only breaking barriers but also lifting others as they rise. In an inspiring celebration of women’s mentorship and entrepreneurial spirit, they shared candid reflections, championing inter-generational mentorship, and reinforcing the importance of values, timing, and asking for help. More than a celebration, it was a powerful reminder that real leadership is about walking forward together, one intentional step at a time.