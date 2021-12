Vendors ask for more time to vacate streets as KACITA threatens boycott

State Minister for Kampala Capital City Authority Kyofatogabye Kabuye ordered roadside vendors especially those working from Kikuubo lane to vacate those areas in a week’s time. This was intended to create trade order in the city. However up to now these traders are reluctant to vacate the streets and roads. They have requested KCCA to allocate them certain streets from where they can make money.