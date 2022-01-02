Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Daily Monitor
  • 1 Commentary Juliet Bibangambah: The Queen of English who abdicated her throne too early
  • 2 Commentary The not-so-tasty, new Ugandan rip-off, investor style
  • 3 National Three perish in Mabira Forest road accident 
  • 4 Entertainment Ugandans in China Celebrate Annual Enkuka
  • 5 National Kakwenza: A cocktail of grim confidence
  • 6 Soccer Cameroon: Afcon not exactly kind to hosts
  • 7 News Desmond Tutu's ashes buried in Cape Town cathedral
  • 8 News Desmond Tutu: Conscience of S.Africa rests
  • 9 News Sudan cuts mobile internet ahead of anti-coup rallies