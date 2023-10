Uthuman Mugisa Mubarak sworn in as new Hoima district chairperson

Uthuman Mugisa Mubarak has been sworn in as the new Hoima district chairperson. Mugisa was declared the winner of the Hoima LCV by-election by the Hoima District Returning Officer, Merab Kasande, on September 14. He replaces his late father, Kadir Kirungi, who died in a motor accident in March this year in Bukomero, Kiboga District, on the Hoima-Kampala highway