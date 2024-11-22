USAID celebrates 62 years, supporting various sectors

The United States Agency for International Development has reaffirmed its commitment to funding different projects in Uganda with the major aim of advancing Uganda’s standards of living. This was during the agency’s celebration of 62 years of existence. USAID projects have improved literacy rates for 5 million Ugandan children, fought gender-related violence in 428 schools, and provided life-saving ARV medication to 461,000 people living with HIV, among others.