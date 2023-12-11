US sanctions 20 human rights abusers, but analysts doubt their impact

Last Friday, ahead of the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the United States of America's Department of the Treasury sanctioned 20 individuals for their connection to human rights abuse in nine countries. The Treasury Department indicated that the targeted sanctions were meant to underscore the seriousness of their commitment to promoting accountability for human rights abuse and safeguarding the US financial system from those who commit these acts. However, political analysts say these sanctions are just a drop in the ocean. GILLIAN NANTUME brings us this story.