URA urges adoption of EFRIS at Consumer Choice Awards amidst ongoing skepticism

During the consumer choice awards dinner held in Kampala over the weekend, the Uganda Revenue Authority urged the traders and manufacturers to embrace EFRIS, saying the country has invested billions, to ensure efficiency in tax collection. Commissioner for Executive Operations, Abel Kagumire noted, using technology to support revenue mobilisation is a must. This as part of governments efforts towards luring taxpayers to embracing EFRIS continue to gather momentum even as a section of traders show skepticism about the system.