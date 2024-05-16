UPDF to inquire about the whereabouts of Kabaka's security head

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) says it will set up a board of inquiry into the whereabouts of Captain Edward Ssempijja the head of Kabaka Muwenda Mutebi II's security detail who went missing 10 days ago. Ssempijja has held the position for more than five years. According to Brig. Gen Felix Kulayigye, the UPDF's Director for Communications in the Uganda Peoples Defence Force, Ssempijja will be considered a deserter if he fails to appear before the inquiry team within a month.