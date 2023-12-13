UPDF soldiers arrested for torturing suspected thief

The Uganda People's Defense Forces have arrested five of their own for inflicting corporal punishment on a suspected thief in Kitgum district. This follows a video doing rounds on social media showing a group of soldiers and civilians flogging a man suspended by his limbs. His arms are tied in an unnatural position. Those arrested are Corporal Richard Burton Odong Otto (the detachment commander), Private Martin Henry Omara, Private Morris Omara, Private Dennis Ogwang, and Simon Obonyo, the Gombolola Internal Security Officer Mucwini. They will be arraigned before the Field Martial Court at the UPDF 505 Division, Pajimo on Thursday. In a press statement, UPDF spokesperson Brigadier General Felix Kuliagye condemned the act, which he likened to mob justice, and said the army upholds the strict observance of the rule of law.