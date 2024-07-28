UPDF rescues 23 Congolese nationals from ADF

A joint force of UPDF and Fardc in their operation code-named Shujja have rescued 23 Congolese nationals from the armed terror group of adf in areas north of Tokomeka in Ituri province in a fire exchange after direct contact with the rebels. according to the mountain division and Operation Shujja communications officer Maj. Bilal Katamba, the bigger number of abductees are women and children and most of them are malnourished; the UPDF medical team put them on first treatment.