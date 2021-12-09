UPDF IN DRC: Maj. Gen Muhanga says ground forces are advancing steadily

Just over one week ago, the UPDF launched joint air and artillery attacks on Allied Democratic Forces cells in the eastern part of Democratic Republic of Congo, particularly Ituri and North Kivu provinces. The ADF militants are blamed for recent bomb attacks on Kampala. Now, the commander of Operation Shujaa Maj. Gen. Kayanja Muhanga said the ground forces have advanced towards the target in spite of a setback with the bad roads in the neighbouring country. The UPDF is working with the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.