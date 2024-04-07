UPDF graduates 49 marines in Mayuge after training

The UPDF has graduated 49 marine officers following intense training at their base in Mayuge district. The new graduates are expected to enhance the army's capacity in dealing with water security matters. During the graduation ceremony, the army's deputy chief of logistics, Brig Augustine Kyazze, who was chief guest, urged the graduands to ensure caution in their work, but also to see their role as a step in building the UPDF's abilities on water, land and air.