UPDF graduates 458 military police Officers After Four-Month Training at Masindi

The UPDF has passed out 458 military police officers who completed a four-month training at Masindi Military Police Training School. Speaking at the pass-out event at Masindi Artillery Barracks, Col. Amon Kagina, Commandant of the Military Training School Masindi, reported that 499 trainees were initially registered. Of these, 7 quit, 31 were expelled for various reasons, and 47 did not pass, leaving 458 who successfully completed the training. The trainees received instruction in basic intelligence, martial arts, VIP protection, and other specialties.