UPDF completes DR Congo withdrawal, urges ongoing peace dialogue

The final contingent of UPDF soldiers, part of the East African Community Regional Forces in DR Congo, has completed its withdrawal from the war-torn country. Col. Michael Hyeroba, the Commander of the UPDF contingent in DR Congo, acknowledges the mission's overall success but emphasizes the need for continued efforts to bring lasting peace. He emphasizes the importance of fostering dialogue between the government and all armed groups in the region