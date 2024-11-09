Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National How Uneb has tightened the noose around exam cheats
  • 2 National MP Zaake admitted at Nsambya hospital after scuffle in Parliament 
  • 3 National Kigezi hails Kanyaruharo for setting pace in farming
  • 4 World Commodity prices fall after Donald Trump elected US President
  • 5 National How politicians are fuelling environmental degradation