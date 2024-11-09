UNOC takes over Jinja fuel terminal to ensure National reserves

The government has formally handed over management of the Jinja fuel storage terminal to the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), which will operate under a joint venture partnership with a consortium of fuel firms. Eng. Rwakasanga Gershom Kateera, the Jinja Terminal Operations Manager, emphasizes that this facility, with a capacity of 30 million liters per month, is intended to hold fuel reserves for the entire country. In the event of any shortage, we are ready to provide fuel.