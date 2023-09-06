UNEB releases 2023 timetable; 1,224,317 candidates to sit for PLE, O-Level & A-Level

The Uganda National Examinations Board has released the examination timetables of this year's PLE, O-Level and A-Level final examinations. According to UNEB, this year's national examinations will start on Friday October 13th with the briefing of U.C.E candidates. The executive director of UNEB, Dan Odongo says senior four candidates would start their final exams on 13 October to November 17. Primary Seven pupils will write their exams from 7th November to 9th November while U.A.C.E will be conducted from November 10 to December 1.