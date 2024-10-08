UNDP, Rubanda district engage residents to plant trees

The Ministry of Water and Environment is collaborating with Rubanda District local government to restore Kiruruma Wetland catchment area in Shebeya Parish, Hamurwa Sub-county. The effort is in line with the presidential directive of wetland restoration and management. Farmers who are expected to plant trees on hills to stop water from eroding soil to the wetland were given hoes, spades, shovels and tree seedlings that will be planted in hilly areas.