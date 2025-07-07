Understanding joint campaigns in party primaries

The NRM Electoral Commission has insisted that all members vying for the party flag ahead of the 2026 general elections must engage in joint campaigns to ensure fairness. The call came after several races were disrupted, leading to incidents of violence and destruction of property in Isingiro South and Sembabule districts, among other places. However, analysts say the party needs to suspend the procedure and give time to candidates to convince the electorate who are to vote for them in the Party primaries.