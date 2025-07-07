Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National One shot, vehicles torched in MP Kabanda-Muhumuza election violence
  • 2 National NRM primaries: Two arrested over assault on minister's campaign agent
  • 3 National Museveni to BRICS: Turn climate promises into action
  • 4 National URA posts Shs100B surplus, first in almost a decade
  • 5 National Uganda rolls out new plan to capture 17 million unregistered citizens