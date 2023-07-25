Uncertainty surrounds local council elections as government extends tenure

Parliament is yet to receive a report from the government on when it will hold elections for Local Councils, whose tenure has expired. Parliament's Director for Communications and Public Affairs Chris Obore says they are waiting on the government before determining when the August House can resume sittings. Parliament was adjourned indefinitely last week after a stalemate on the matter. However, as JACKSON ONYANGO reports, the government says the tenure of LC I and II will be legally extended for 6 months from August.