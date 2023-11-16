UNBS Standards body explains why it closed Senana supermarket

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards has reopened Senana Hypermarket in Kampala, three days after its closure due to defiance during inspection. UNBS states that Senana's management refused officials' access to inspect a shipment of goods suspected to have entered the country without proper examination. However, leaders of the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) argue that the inspection process has been politicized, and UNBS should have resolved the matter with Senana's administration without shutting down the establishment.