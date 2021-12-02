UMA’s new chairperson Deo Kayemba to focus on SMEs

After four years under the leadership of Barbara Mulwana, daughter to the founding chairman Late James Mulwana, the Uganda Manufacturers’ Association has elected a new chairman who will steer manufacturers’ for two years open for another two year term. The new chairman Deo Kayemba has been with UMA for over 20 years, served on the board and in his own right the managing Director East African Roofing Systems. He says one of his key focus will be growing more Small and Medium sized industrialists.