UHRC not doing enough to investigate rights abuses - MPs

The Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) Mariam Wangadya faced a hard time convincing MPs on the Human Rights Committee of Parliament that her commission is taking the necessary steps in investigating the alleged torture cases against the opposition supporters. This followed the failure by Wangadya to avail details of individuals whose cases have been investigated and concluded and names of the alleged perpetrators.