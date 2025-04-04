UGX 200 million State House cash divides Bishop, organisers of prayer event

Members of the Central Organizing Committee of the Prayer for Peace Week, recently held in Koboko, are locked in a dispute with the Bishop of Arua Diocese, Rt. Rev. Sabino Ocan Odoki, over UGX 200 million reportedly donated by President Museveni for the event. The annual event aims to foster peace and reconciliation in Northern Uganda through collaboration, listening, forgiveness, and reconciliation. It was initiated in 2005 by Archbishop Emeritus Rev. Dr. John Baptist Odama.