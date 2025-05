Army calls for end to strained relations with media

As Uganda joins the world in marking Press Freedom Day, Fourth Division Commander Maj. Gen. Felix Busizoori is calling for improved relations between the UPDF and the media. He acknowledged past tensions, such as during the Kawempe by-elections, and emphasized professionalism from both journalists and security forces ahead of the 2026 elections. A football match between the UPDF and journalists ended 1–0 in favor of the army.