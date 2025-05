President Museveni courts Japan on road construction

President Yoweri Museveni has called for deeper Uganda–Japan relations during a meeting with Japan’s Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Eri Arfiya, at State House Entebbe. Museveni praised Japan for its infrastructure projects in Uganda and urged Japanese investors to tap into Africa’s growing market. Arfiya pledged support for investment and infrastructure projects and applauded Uganda’s efforts in refugee resettlement.