NUP demands Eddy Mutwe’s release, presses for court action

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has said it will continue to call for the release of Edward Ssebuwufu, also known as Eddy Mutwe, who was abducted last week. Party lawyers say they are currently awaiting a judge to hear the case they filed, which seeks to compel those holding Eddy Mutwe to either present him in court or release him if no charges have been brought against him.