UGX 19.2 billion needed to revamp POSTA Uganda

The Ministry of Information and Communications Technology and National Guidance will need 19.2 billion shillings to revamp POSTA Uganda Limited. This was revealed when the State Minister for ICT, Godfrey Kabbyanga, appeared before the ADHOC Committee set up by Parliament to further investigate the operations of the entity. The ADHOC Committee also confirmed that POSTA Uganda is operating without a license, a matter the ICT Ministry has pledged to address.