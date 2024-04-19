Ugandan soft-ground wrestlers receive visit from American pros

Ugandan soft-ground wrestlers, who train in Kirangira Village in Mukono district, are delighted that their dream to professionalize their game is taking shape after two professional American wrestlers, Mansoor and Mason D. Madden from MxM group, visited their grounds on Thursday. They took part in the game to experience what it feels like fighting on soft ground. The American wrestlers said they found the sport exciting and would like Ugandans to maintain its identity as Ugandan or African-style wrestling.