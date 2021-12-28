Ugandan exporters allowed to send eggs to Kenya

Members of the poultry association of Uganda say they have applied for import licenses, which will allow them to export eggs to Kenya. However, Kenyan authorities say they are yet to receive instructions from the Agriculture Minister to allow the issuance of such licenses. This follows a meeting between the agriculture minister Frank Tumwebaze and his counterpart in Kenya Peter Munya, who agreed to immediately remove any administrative measures that have inhibited trade in poultry and poultry products.