Ugandan adoptive parents advocate for local adoption

As the number of abandoned children in different foster homes in Uganda rises, Ugandan adoptive parents are calling on all Ugandans of goodwill to embrace adoption as a way of providing loving homes to children in need and saving them from the dangers that could arise when they are adopted and taken abroad. The Executive Director of Sanyu Babies Home, Barbara Nankya Mutagubya, says it is easier to monitor and follow up with an adopted child within Uganda compared to monitoring their welfare and progress when they are overseas.