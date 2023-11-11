Uganda urged to regulate substandard renewable energy devices

The International Energy Agency has urged the government to regulate the sale of substandard renewable energy devices, such as solar panels, already available on the market. Syrine El Abed of the International Energy Agency made this call during the launch of an in-depth report examining various energy sectors to accelerate the use of renewable energy. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports that Uganda will be one of the first countries in Africa to establish an Energy Transition Plan to decarbonize the nation, addressing the issue of high pollution levels.