Uganda, Saudi Arabia to monitor well-being of migrant workers

The governments of Uganda and Saudi Arabia have agreed to establish a joint technical committee to oversee the implementation of the 2017 labour export agreement following complaints of harsh working conditions in the kingdom. After her visit to Saudi Arabia last month, the Minister for Gender, labour and social development Betty Amongi told journalists that the committee will support the two governments in monitoring, implementation and compliance with workers’ contracts to ensure safe and decent labour externalisation